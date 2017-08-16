2017 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team: College football's best and brightest

Summer is coming to an end, and with the college football season is right around the corner, it is the perfect time to announce the 2017 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Team as voted on by our panel of college football analysts and insiders.

There were six unanimous selections -- one on offense and five on defense -- with a whopping 21 different programs represented among the 27 first-team selections. Clemson Tigers , Florida State Seminoles , LSU, Penn State Nittany Lions , Pitt and Southern California Trojans were the only schools to have two first-teamers. 

Among conferences, the ACC was on top with seven first-team picks, followed by the SEC (six), Pac-12 (four), Big Ten and Big 12 (three each). There were two Group of Five selections and a pick from Notre Dame Fighting Irish . Wideout Quadree Henderson of Pittsburgh Panthers made the first team as a kick returner and all-purpose player, while Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver and return specialist Christian Kirk also makes multiple appearances.

Nine members of the 2016 CBS Sports All-America teams are among our preseason picks.

2017-allamerican-preseason.jpg
Graphic illustration by Michael Meredith

2017 CBS Sports Preseason All-America First Team

* indicates a unanimous first-team selection

Offense


QB

Sam Darnold

USC

Redshirt sophomore

RB

Saquon Barkley

Penn State

Junior

RB

Derrius Guice

LSU Tigers

Junior

WR

James Washington *

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Senior

WR

Courtland Sutton

Southern Methodist Mustangs

Redshirt junior

TE

Mike Gesicki

Penn State

Senior

C

Frank Ragnow

Arkansas Razorbacks

Senior

OL

Orlando Brown

Oklahoma Sooners

Redshirt junior

OL

Connor Williams

Texas Longhorns

Junior

OL

Mike McGlinchey

Notre Dame

Graduate transfer

OL

Cody O'Connell

Washington State Cougars

Redshirt senior

Defense


DL

Ed Oliver*

Houston Cougars

Sophomore

DL

Christian Wilkins

Clemson

Junior

DL

Dexter Lawrence

Clemson

Sophomore

DL

Harold Landry

Boston College Eagles

Senior

LB

Arden Key*

LSU

Junior

LB

Cameron Smith

USC

Junior

LB

Josey Jewell

Iowa Hawkeyes

Redshirt senior

CB

Tarvarus McFadden*

Florida State

Junior

CB

Jaire Alexander

Louisville Cardinals

Junior

S

Derwin James*

Florida State

Redshirt sophomore

S

Minkah Fitzpatrick*

Alabama Crimson Tide

Junior

Special teams


K

Daniel Carlson

Auburn Tigers

Redshirt senior

P

Mitch Wishnowsky

Utah Utes

Sophomore

KR

Quadree Henderson

Pittsburgh

Junior

PR

Christian Kirk

Texas A&M

Junior

AP

Quadree Henderson

Pittsburgh

Junior

2017 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team

Offense


QB

Lamar Jackson

Louisville

Junior

RB

Royce Freeman

Oregon Ducks

Senior

RB

Justin Jackson

Northwestern Wildcats

Senior

WR

Christian Kirk

Texas A&M

Junior

WR

Calvin Ridley

Alabama

Junior

TE

Troy Fumagalli

Wisconsin Badgers

Redshirt senior

C

Billy Price

Ohio State Buckeyes

Senior

OL

Quenton Nelson

Notre Dame

Senior

OL

Jonah Williams

Alabama

Sophomore

OL

Martez Ivey

Florida Gators

Junior

OL

Braden Smith

Auburn

Senior

Defense


DL

Bradley Chubb

NC State Wolfpack

Senior

DL

Tyquan Lewis

Ohio State

Senior

DL

Da'Ron Payne

Alabama

Junior

DL

Vita Vea

Washington Huskies

Redshirt junior

LB

Azeem Victor

Washington

Redshirt senior

LB

Tegray Scales

Indiana Hoosiers

Senior

LB

Tremaine Edmunds

Virginia Tech Hokies

Junior

CB

Duke Dawson

Florida

Senior

CB

Jordan Thomas

Oklahoma

Senior

S

Quinn Blanding

Virginia Cavaliers

Senior

S

Godwin Igwebuike

Northwestern

Redshirt senior

Special teams


K

Eddy Pineiro

Florida

Redshirt sophomore

P

JK Scott

Alabama

Senior

KR

Rashad Penny

San Diego State Aztecs

Senior

PR

Dante Pettis

Washington

Senior

AP

Christian Kirk

Texas A&M

Junior

