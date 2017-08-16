2017 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team: College football's best and brightest
Find out which of your favorite team's players are among the nation's best entering the 2017 season
Summer is coming to an end, and with the college football season is right around the corner, it is the perfect time to announce the 2017 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Team as voted on by our panel of college football analysts and insiders.
There were six unanimous selections -- one on offense and five on defense -- with a whopping 21 different programs represented among the 27 first-team selections. Clemson Tigers , Florida State Seminoles , LSU, Penn State Nittany Lions , Pitt and Southern California Trojans were the only schools to have two first-teamers.
Among conferences, the ACC was on top with seven first-team picks, followed by the SEC (six), Pac-12 (four), Big Ten and Big 12 (three each). There were two Group of Five selections and a pick from Notre Dame Fighting Irish . Wideout Quadree Henderson of Pittsburgh Panthers made the first team as a kick returner and all-purpose player, while Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver and return specialist Christian Kirk also makes multiple appearances.
Nine members of the 2016 CBS Sports All-America teams are among our preseason picks.
2017 CBS Sports Preseason All-America First Team
* indicates a unanimous first-team selection
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Sam Darnold
USC
Redshirt sophomore
RB
Saquon Barkley
Penn State
Junior
RB
Derrius Guice
LSU Tigers
Junior
WR
James Washington *
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Senior
WR
Courtland Sutton
Southern Methodist Mustangs
Redshirt junior
TE
Mike Gesicki
Penn State
Senior
C
Frank Ragnow
Arkansas Razorbacks
Senior
OL
Orlando Brown
Oklahoma Sooners
Redshirt junior
OL
Connor Williams
Texas Longhorns
Junior
OL
Mike McGlinchey
Notre Dame
Graduate transfer
OL
Cody O'Connell
Washington State Cougars
Redshirt senior
|Defense
|
|
|
DL
Ed Oliver*
Houston Cougars
Sophomore
DL
Christian Wilkins
Clemson
Junior
DL
Dexter Lawrence
Clemson
Sophomore
DL
Harold Landry
Boston College Eagles
Senior
LB
Arden Key*
LSU
Junior
LB
Cameron Smith
USC
Junior
LB
Josey Jewell
Iowa Hawkeyes
Redshirt senior
CB
Tarvarus McFadden*
Florida State
Junior
CB
Jaire Alexander
Louisville Cardinals
Junior
S
Derwin James*
Florida State
Redshirt sophomore
S
Minkah Fitzpatrick*
Alabama Crimson Tide
Junior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Daniel Carlson
Auburn Tigers
Redshirt senior
P
Mitch Wishnowsky
Utah Utes
Sophomore
KR
Quadree Henderson
Pittsburgh
Junior
PR
Christian Kirk
Texas A&M
Junior
AP
Quadree Henderson
Pittsburgh
Junior
2017 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Lamar Jackson
Louisville
Junior
RB
Royce Freeman
Oregon Ducks
Senior
RB
Justin Jackson
Northwestern Wildcats
Senior
WR
Christian Kirk
Texas A&M
Junior
WR
Calvin Ridley
Alabama
Junior
TE
Troy Fumagalli
Wisconsin Badgers
Redshirt senior
C
Billy Price
Ohio State Buckeyes
Senior
OL
Quenton Nelson
Notre Dame
Senior
OL
Jonah Williams
Alabama
Sophomore
OL
Martez Ivey
Florida Gators
Junior
OL
Braden Smith
Auburn
Senior
|Defense
|
|
|
DL
Bradley Chubb
NC State Wolfpack
Senior
DL
Tyquan Lewis
Ohio State
Senior
DL
Da'Ron Payne
Alabama
Junior
DL
Vita Vea
Washington Huskies
Redshirt junior
LB
Azeem Victor
Washington
Redshirt senior
LB
Tegray Scales
Indiana Hoosiers
Senior
LB
Tremaine Edmunds
Virginia Tech Hokies
Junior
CB
Duke Dawson
Florida
Senior
CB
Jordan Thomas
Oklahoma
Senior
S
Quinn Blanding
Virginia Cavaliers
Senior
S
Godwin Igwebuike
Northwestern
Redshirt senior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Eddy Pineiro
Florida
Redshirt sophomore
P
JK Scott
Alabama
Senior
KR
Rashad Penny
San Diego State Aztecs
Senior
PR
Dante Pettis
Washington
Senior
AP
Christian Kirk
Texas A&M
Junior
-
Texas A&M's D will get creative in 2017
Texas A&M has to be better defensively to stand a chance in the SEC West
-
Senators ask NCAA for policy on assault
A letter indicated that there is a growing awareness of the persistent problem in college...
-
Navy to get Showtime series this fall
The series will follow the Navy football program throughout the 2017 season
-
Candid Coaches: Marijuana use, testing
Should college football players still be tested and punished for using marijuana?
-
Last Chance U star transferring from AU
Lane Kiffin got two big commitments Tuesday afternoon
-
Most important position battles for 2017
From Florida quarterback to Wisconsin running back, these are the top jobs still up for gr...
Add a Comment