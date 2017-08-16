2017 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team: College football's best and brightest

Summer is coming to an end, and with the college football season is right around the corner, it is the perfect time to announce the 2017 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Team as voted on by our panel of college football analysts and insiders.

There were six unanimous selections -- one on offense and five on defense -- with a whopping 21 different programs represented among the 27 first-team selections. Clemson Tigers , Florida State Seminoles , LSU, Penn State Nittany Lions , Pitt and Southern California Trojans were the only schools to have two first-teamers.

Among conferences, the ACC was on top with seven first-team picks, followed by the SEC (six), Pac-12 (four), Big Ten and Big 12 (three each). There were two Group of Five selections and a pick from Notre Dame Fighting Irish . Wideout Quadree Henderson of Pittsburgh Panthers made the first team as a kick returner and all-purpose player, while Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver and return specialist Christian Kirk also makes multiple appearances.

Nine members of the 2016 CBS Sports All-America teams are among our preseason picks.

Graphic illustration by Michael Meredith

2017 CBS Sports Preseason All-America First Team

* indicates a unanimous first-team selection

Offense





QB Sam Darnold USC Redshirt sophomore RB Saquon Barkley Penn State Junior RB Derrius Guice LSU Tigers Junior WR James Washington * Oklahoma State Cowboys Senior WR Courtland Sutton Southern Methodist Mustangs Redshirt junior TE Mike Gesicki Penn State Senior C Frank Ragnow Arkansas Razorbacks Senior OL Orlando Brown Oklahoma Sooners Redshirt junior OL Connor Williams Texas Longhorns Junior OL Mike McGlinchey Notre Dame Graduate transfer OL Cody O'Connell Washington State Cougars Redshirt senior Defense





DL Ed Oliver* Houston Cougars Sophomore DL Christian Wilkins Clemson Junior DL Dexter Lawrence Clemson Sophomore DL Harold Landry Boston College Eagles Senior LB Arden Key* LSU Junior LB Cameron Smith USC Junior LB Josey Jewell Iowa Hawkeyes Redshirt senior CB Tarvarus McFadden* Florida State Junior CB Jaire Alexander Louisville Cardinals Junior S Derwin James* Florida State Redshirt sophomore S Minkah Fitzpatrick* Alabama Crimson Tide Junior Special teams





K Daniel Carlson Auburn Tigers Redshirt senior P Mitch Wishnowsky Utah Utes Sophomore KR Quadree Henderson Pittsburgh Junior PR Christian Kirk Texas A&M Junior AP Quadree Henderson Pittsburgh Junior

2017 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team