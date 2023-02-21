LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested Monday night on a weapons charge and booked into Orleans Parish Jail early Tuesday morning, according to records from the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. Nabers was released on his own recognizance and was not required to post bond, according to WAFB in Baton Rouge.

Details of the events that led to the arrest are unclear.

Nabers was one of LSU's breakout stars during its run to the SEC West title in 2022. He led the Tigers with 72 catches and 1,017 yards while hauling in three touchdown passes during his second season in Baton Rouge. The 6-foot, 195-pounder from Southside High School in Youngsville, Louisiana, went over the 100-yard mark in three of LSU's final four games, including a 163-yard, one-touchdown performance in the 63-7 Citrus Bowl win over Purdue.

Nabers showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman as well. He caught 28 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns in his first season, which included a 143-yard game on just four catches in a 27-14 win over Louisiana-Monroe. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 150 overall prospect in the country in the Class of 2021 in the 247Sports player rankings.