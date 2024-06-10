The CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed former Maryland star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Big Ten's all-time passing leader. Tagovailoa, who ran out of eligibility after five seasons with the Terrapins, was not selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and did not sign with any NFL teams despite rookie minicamp tryouts with the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, pursued a sixth year of eligibility with the intent to transfer in January, but his waiver was denied by the NCAA. He leaves college football as one of the most prolific passers in recent memory, with 956 completions for 11,256 yards and 76 touchdowns -- all of which are Maryland records -- in four years as the Terrapins' starter.

Tagovailoa also holds Maryland's single-season records, set during a breakout 2021 effort, for passing yards (3,860), completions (328) and completion percentage (69.2%). He was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection and helped Maryland to three straight bowl appearances under coach Mike Locksley.

Tagovailoa initially signed with Alabama in 2019, where Tua played from 2017-19, as a four-star out of Alabama's Thompson High School. He redshirted in his lone year with the Crimson Tide and transferred to Maryland in 2020, where he immediately emerged as the Terrapins' starter during a COVID-shortened campaign.