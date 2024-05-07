Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, did not earn a job with the Seattle Seahawks despite participating in the team's recent rookie minicamp. But the Maryland product has already found another potential destination, on Tuesday accepting an invite to the Arizona Cardinals' camp, per NFL Media.

The younger Tagovailoa, who turned 24 years old in February, went undrafted in April, despite setting a number of Terrapins passing records as a two-time All-Big Ten honoree. He had originally sought a sixth year of college-football eligibility, but that request was denied by the NCAA, leaving him to kick off his pro career with a tryout in Seattle.

The Seahawks did not immediately make a contract offer following his appearance alongside rookies and select veterans, with plans to enter additional spring workouts with Geno Smith and new backup Sam Howell atop their quarterback depth chart. Arizona, meanwhile, has Kyler Murray, new backup Desmond Ridder and 2023 fifth-round pick Clayton Tune under center going into the spring.

Tagovailoa will not be under contract as part of the rookie-camp tryout. He's not the only notable name to partake in a rookie camp this year, with former Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landy securing an invitation to the Jacksonville Jaguars' minicamp on a tryout basis.