Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has already been named the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears this upcoming season. Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has an opportunity to distinguish himself amongst the league's young quarterbacks.

Over the past two years, 10 quarterbacks have been taken in the top 50 overall of the draft. Seven of those 10 players appear on the Bears' 2024 regular-season schedule, including two meetings with J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are those eight games, including four of the first five weeks:

The Bears will also face several of the former No. 1 overall selections. Since 2009, there have been 12 quarterbacks taken No. 1 overall, including Williams. Five of those quarterbacks are on Chicago's schedule this season.

According to Vegas Insider, Williams is the favorite to win Offensive Rooke of the Year. The regular-season slate will give us an idea of where the USC product stacks up not only amongst his class, but the league as a whole.

Chicago has constructed one of the best situations into which a rookie quarterback has stepped into. The offensive line should be serviceable at the very least, but the collection of skill talent includes wide receivers D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, as well as tight end Cole Kmet and running backs D'Andre Swift, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson.

The Bears are coming off a 7-10 season in which the defense showed a lot of improvement in head coach Matt Eberflus' second season. In addition to trading quarterback Justin Fields, the franchise also made an offensive coordinator change, swapping Luke Getsy for Shane Waldron.