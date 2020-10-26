LSU is headed to Auburn this weekend in a key SEC West showdown, but will be doing so without one of its key starters on offense. Coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday that starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal has been suspended indefinitely. No specific reason was given for the suspension.

"I don't know when he's going to be back," Orgeron said during his weekly Monday news conference.

Rosenthal, a 6-foot-7, 327-pound sophomore, started two of the first three games of the season for the Tigers. He missed the win over Vanderbilt with an injury and was noticeably absent last weekend against South Carolina. Cam Wire started in his place in both instances, and Orgeron said that Wire will get the starting nod again on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

"I'm very impressed with Cam," Orgeron said, according to 247Sports. "We recruited Cam. He's gotten better and better and better. He's banged up a little bit also. He's got to stay healthy. If Cam couldn't go, we'd have to put in Charles Turner, our second team left tackle."

Rosenthal played in five games and had three starts at left guard in place of Saahdiq Charles during the national championship run in 2019. His suspension is the latest in what has been a wild yet productive first four games for the Tigers offense. Quarterback Myles Brennan has thrown for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns in three games, but sat out last weekend with a lower-body injury. Freshman T.J. Finley threw for 265 yards and rushed for 24 in the win over the Gamecocks in his stead. Brennan could return this week, but Orgeron stopped short of officially announcing his return.

LSU and Auburn will square off on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET on the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.