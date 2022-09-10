Who's Playing

Southern University @ LSU

Current Records: Southern University 1-0; LSU 0-1

Last Season Records: LSU 6-7; Southern University 4-7

What to Know

The Southern University Jaguars will square off against the LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Southern University will be strutting in after a win while LSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Jaguars kept a clean sheet against the Florida Memorial Lions last week and took the contest 86 to nothing. With Southern University ahead 56 to nothing at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, LSU missed a PAT kick in the fourth quarter against the Florida State Seminoles last week, and it came back to haunt them. LSU lost 24-23 to FSU. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Tigers had been the slight favorite coming in. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Jayden Daniels, who passed for two TDs and 209 yards on 34 attempts in addition to picking up 114 yards on the ground.

LSU's loss took them down to 0-1 while Southern University's victory pulled them up to 1-0. We'll see if LSU can steal Southern University's luck or if Southern University records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.