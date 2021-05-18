Georgia defensive back Major Burns announced earlier this month that he would be leaving Athens after one year to seek a new college football home. On Tuesday, the former four-star prospect in the Class of 2020 announced that he has found that home.

Burns, a native of Baton Rouge, announced on Twitter that he will play for his hometown LSU Tigers. He was ranked No. 182 in the 2020 high school player rankings according to the 247Sports Composite and was the seventh-ranked player in talent-rich Louisiana.

His lone season in Athens didn't exactly solidify him as a future star in the Bulldogs secondary. He had five total tackles in six games with most of his playing time coming on special teams. Despite that, he received plenty of praise coming out of Madison Prep Academy. Gabe Brooks, midland region recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Burns coming out of high school.

"Long, lean, big-framed defensive back prospect," Brooks wrote. "Narrow through the core but broad-shouldered, angular, athletic build that should support quality bulking in college. Projected to safety but recruited by numerous schools as a cornerback. Should be able to provide valuable personnel flexibility at the next level. Truly big corner when aligned outside and isn't afraid to mix it up with receivers. Plays physical and has a ton of press potential. Oozes swagger and confidence. Size and aggression manifest in tackling ability. Closes fast downhill.

"Experience at receiver makes ball skills at DB a strength. Displays impressive high-pointing acumen and body control to adjust to balls in flight. Long-strider with good top-end speed verified at 4.58 in the 40. Needs to improve lateral mobility and fluidity to reach coverage ceiling. Must continue to add bulk/strength to fill out and maximize frame. Gets too handsy in coverage at times. High-major DB who could play safety, corner, or nickel and provide plenty of options in the secondary. Potential to become an impact Power 5 starter with long-term NFL Draft ceiling."

It remains to be seen if Burns, who once committed to LSU as a high schooler, will be eligible to play with the Tigers in 2021. The SEC has not voted on eliminating a rule that prevents intraconference transfer players from being eligible immediately. However, that vote is expected to take place in early June at the conference's virtual spring meeting session. Several other conferences, including the Pac-12, ACC and Big 12, have already announced that they are eliminating a similar rule in their conferences.