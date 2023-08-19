Though the Week 1 college football schedule features its fair share of non-conference blowouts, there are a handful of intriguing matchups that will be tough to call for anyone making college football office pool picks. The Week 1 college football odds list North Carolina as a 2.5-point favorite against South Carolina, LSU at -2.5 against Florida State and Purdue at -5.5 against Fresno State. Potential one-score games such as those will be focal points for anyone making college football picks. With the transfer portal bringing more roster turnover than ever, it can be tough to make college football pool picks, especially this early in the season.

However, the right college football pick'em strategy in the first few weeks can give you a major edge. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Compete for $100,000 or start a college football pool with friends

It's time to raise the stakes with CBS Sports College Pick'em. Join the challenge to compete for the $100,000 jackpot and guaranteed cash prizes each week or start a customizable college football pool to compete against your friends.

You can win the $100,000 jackpot each week for hitting the full slate and tiebreakers. Even if no one hits the jackpot, CBS Sports is giving away a guaranteed $1,000 to the winner each week. In addition, the player with the most correct picks at the end of the season gets a guaranteed $5,000.

If you're looking to start a college football pick'em pool with your friends, family or colleagues, group settings include a variety of games suitable for every fan, including straight-up pick'em or against-the-spread picks.

On the college side, you can choose your own slate of games or default to CBS Sports' top games. You can also choose whether to include conference championship week. You can play on your desktop or on the CBS Sports app, so sign up here today.

Get football picks for every game from a proven college football expert

Eric Cohen is a college football aficionado who gained more than 11 units with his SEC college football parlays last fall. He is a daily contributor to SportsLine's YouTube show "Early Edge in 5" and will be a member of SportsLine's weekly college football programming this fall. He's giving away one team to consider backing during college football's Week 1 schedule.

For Week 1, Cohen is picking Utah straight up in a high-profile Power Five matchup against Florida in which Utah is favored by eight points. This matchup will be played at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, where the home-field edge should be substantial since the crowd will be hungry for a win over a major SEC program.

The Gators survived against Utah last year thanks to a late score in The Swamp, but Cohen has spotted a big experience edge for Utah this time around. The Utes return 16 starters and a lot of that returning experience is on the defensive side. The Gators are breaking in a new starter at quarterback, either transfer Graham Mertz or Jack Miller, and this environment could be a rude awakening.

Oddsmakers give the Utes a 7.5-point edge and Cohen agrees with that assessment, saying you can confidently back Utah in college pick'em games for Week 1. Make your college football office pool picks here.

Make college football pool picks at CBS Sports

Show your skills, beat your friends and coworkers, and take home guaranteed prize money. Create a pool, get your friends involved, and keep the competition going all season long.