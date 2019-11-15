Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Marshall (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)

Current Records: Marshall 6-3; Louisiana Tech 8-1

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Marshall and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Marshall skips in on four wins and Louisiana Tech on eight.

Two weeks ago, Marshall had a touchdown and change to spare in a 20-7 victory over the Rice Owls. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Louisiana Tech. They claimed a resounding 52-17 victory over the North Texas Mean Green. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bulldogs had established a 31-3 advantage.

The Thundering Herd are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Thundering Herd to 6-3 and the Bulldogs to 8-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Thundering Herd and the Bulldogs clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $12.12

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Thundering Herd as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.