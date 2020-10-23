An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Memphis Tigers and the Temple Owls at noon ET on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial. Memphis is 2-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Temple is 1-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. The two programs became conference rivals when the AAC was formed and this will be their sixth head-to-head meeting. The Tigers hold the 3-2 edge all-time in the series.

However, it's been Temple that has dominated the series from a betting perspective, going a perfect 5-0 against the spread against Memphis. The Tigers are favored by 13.5-points in the latest Memphis vs. Temple odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 70. Before entering any Temple vs. Memphis picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 25-13 on top-rated picks through seven weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $700 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen hugereturns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Temple. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Memphis vs. Temple:

Memphis vs. Temple spread: Memphis -13.5

Memphis vs. Temple over-under: 70 points

Memphis vs. Temple money line: Memphis -500, Temple +400

What you need to know about Memphis

It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Memphis made off with a 50-49 win over UCF last Saturday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 27-14 deficit. QB Brady White went supernova for Memphis as he passed for six TDs and 486 yards on 50 attempts, in addition to rushing for one TD and 30 yards.

The third-year starter has now passed for 1,062 yards and 13 touchdowns this season and has thrown just three interceptions. However, Memphis has balance as well, as Rodrigues Clark has rushed for 315 yards and backup Kylan Watkins has rushed for 184 yards, while adding eight catches for 67 yards.

What you need to know about Temple

Speaking of close games: it was a close one, but on Saturday the Owls sidestepped the South Florida Bulls for a 39-37 victory. Temple relied on the efforts of QB Anthony Russo, who passed for four TDs and 270 yards on 42 attempts, and WR Jadan Blue, who snatched two receiving TDs. And even though the Temple defense has been tagged for 68 points in the first two games, the Owls are allowing just 311.5 yards per game and only 4.6 yards per play.

In addition, Temple is 14-5 in its last 19 games against an opponent from the AAC. Meanwhile, Memphis is just 1-5 against the spread in its last six games.

How to make Memphis vs. Temple picks

The model has simulated Memphis vs. Temple 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Memphis vs. Temple? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Temple vs. Memphis spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.