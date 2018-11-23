Miami (Fla.) vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh football game
Who's Playing
Miami (FL) Hurricanes (home) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (away)
Current records: Miami (Fla.) 6-5; Pittsburgh 7-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, Miami (Fla.) is heading back home. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Miami (Fla.) have had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They blew past Virginia Tech 38-14 last week.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh brought a three-game winning streak into their matchup against Wake Forest last Saturday; they left with a four-game streak. Pittsburgh made easy work of Wake Forest and carried off a 34-13 victory.
Their wins bumped Miami (Fla.) to 6-5 and Pittsburgh to 7-4. With both Miami (Fla.) and Pittsburgh swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Hurricanes are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
This season, Miami (Fla.) are 3-7-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 7-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Pittsburgh.
- 2017 - Pittsburgh Panthers 24 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes 14
- 2016 - Miami (FL) Hurricanes 51 vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 28
- 2015 - Pittsburgh Panthers 24 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes 29
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football picks: Week 13 Friday
A closer look at the best games on the Friday slate in Week 13 of the 2018 college football...
-
College football odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Rivalry Week college football game 10,000...
-
What to watch on Friday in CFB Week 13
Get ready for a Friday feast of college football rivalry games
-
Oklahoma at WVU pick, live stream
Unless Texas loses to Kansas, Oklahoma-West Virginia is for a spot in the Big 12 Championship...
-
Washington vs. WSU pick, live stream
The Apple Cup will once again decide the Pac-12 North with Wazzu still in the playoff hunt
-
Arkansas at Missouri pick, live stream
Drew Lock's final home game will be the focus of a special Thanksgiving Friday edition of the...