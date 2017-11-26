Miami second-leading receiver Christopher Herndon out for season with knee injury
Herndon had 40 catches for 477 yards during the Canes' resurgent 2017 campaign
No. 7 Miami fell to Pittsburgh on Black Friday, but still has a meeting with No. 1 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game left to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
The Hurricanes will have to do it without one of their top playmakers.
The school announced Sunday that tight end Christopher Herndon suffered an MCL injury to his left knee in the loss to Pitt and will undergo season-ending surgery this week. Herndon has 40 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns on the season -- career highs in all three categories -- and is the second-leading receiver on the roster behind receiver Braxton Berrios.
Against a stout Clemson defense that's top sixth nationally in total defense (283.3 yards per game), fourth in yards per play (4.34), ninth in pass defense (169.7 yards per game) and fourth in scoring defense (13.6 points per game), the Hurricanes need every weapon on the roster.
The Hurricanes and Tigers will kickoff at 8 p.m. on Saturday night with the ACC title on the line.
