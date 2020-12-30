Miami (FL) quarterback D'Eriq King suffered an injury to his right leg late in the second quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl matchup vs. Oklahoma State in Orlando on Tuesday night. King took off to the right side on first-and-goal from the Oklahoma State 14-yard line, and as he attempted to juke a defender in space, he injured the knee when he planted it into the ground. He dove forward and was tackled at the Cowboys 9-yard line.

A 5-foot-11, 202-pound senior, King stayed down for several minutes before being helped to the injury tent by two trainers. He was then escorted by the trainers to the locker room while clearly favoring his right knee. The ESPN broadcast reported shortly after the beginning of the second half that King would not return to the game and will be evaluated further upon the team's return to Miami. He returned to the field late in the third quarter in street clothes. He was on crutches and had a knee brace on his right knee.

King, who transferred from Houston prior to this season, announced this week that he will take advantage of the free year of eligibility and return to Miami for his sixth season of college football instead of opting for the NFL. He had 2,573 passing yards, 520 rushing yards, 22 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns in his first season with the 'Canes.

N'Kosi Perry came in for King and finished a drive that resulted in a field goal that cut the Cowboys lead to 21-10. prior to halftime.