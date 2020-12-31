Miami (FL) quarterback D'Eriq King suffered torn right ACL late in the second quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl matchup vs. Oklahoma State in Orlando on Tuesday night. The school announced Thursday that King will undergo surgery for the injury and a timetable for his return will be determined at a later date. He is expected to be available for the start of 2021 fall camp.

"We are obviously disappointed for D'Eriq, but we know he is in great hands with our medical staff," coach Manny Diaz said in a statement. "D'Eriq is the leader of this football team and we know that he will approach his rehabilitation with the same tenacity that he has approached every facet of his game since he arrived on our campus. We can't wait to see him back on the field leading our team in August."

King suffered the injury late in the second quarter when he took off down the right sideline. He attempted to juke a defender and his knee gave out shortly before being tackled. He stayed on the ground for several minutes before being helped to the training tent by members of the Miami medical staff. He was then escorted to the locker room shortly before halftime. He returned later in the game in street clothes on crutches.

The redshirt senior announced earlier in the week that he will return to the program rather than turning pro. The Houston transfer had 2,686 passing yards, 538 rushing yards, 23 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns in 11 games for the Canes in 2020. He served as the starting quarterback for the Cougars for two-plus years before redshirting after the first four games of the 2019 season.