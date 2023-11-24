An ACC contest features the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (6-5) squaring off against the Boston College Eagles (6-5) on Friday. Both teams are in the bottom half of the ACC standings. The Hurricanes are in eighth place, meanwhile, the Eagles sit in 10th. Heading into the matchup, Miami has dominated the all-time series with a 24-6 record. However, Boston College won last time these teams met in 2018 in a 27-14 final.

Kickoff from Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., is set for noon ET. The Hurricanes are 10-point favorites in the Miami vs. Boston College odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.

Miami vs. Boston College spread: Hurricanes -10

Miami vs. Boston College over/under: 49 points

Miami vs. Boston College money line: Hurricanes -375, Eagles +292

MIA: The Hurricanes are 5-5 ATS this season

BC: The Eagles have hit the Over in nine of their last 12 games

Why Miami can cover

Miami has the No. 3 passing offense in the ACC and quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has some strong options to throw to. Junior receiver Xavier Restrepo has been the No. 1 pass-catcher in the aerial attack. The Florida native ranks first on the team in both receptions (68) and receiving yards (876) with five touchdowns. He's notched north of 100 receiving yards in four games. In his last contest, Restrepo supplied eight catches for 193 yards and a score.

Junior receiver Jacolby George compliments Restrepo's game well. George utilizes his speed to do damage after the catch. The Florida native reeled in 49 catches for 762 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. George has finished with 50-plus receiving yards in eight games this season. On Nov. 11 against Florida State, he amassed five receptions for 153 yards and two scores. See which team to pick here.

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College pounds the rock consistently to establish its ground game. The Eagles are currently second in the ACC in rushing yards per game (198.9) with 20 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Thomas Castellanos is a dual-threat playmaker. Castellanos has the arm talent to make off-platform throws while being agile in open space. The Georgia native has thrown for 1,995 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Additionally, he leads the team in rushing yards (827) and rushing touchdowns (10). On Nov. 3 versus Syracuse, Castellanos logged 165 passing yards, 87 rushing yards and two total scores. Junior running back Kye Robichaux has great vision and contact balance. Robichaux has racked up 683 rushing yards with six touchdowns. The Georgia native finished with at least 100 rushing yards in three of his last four games. See which team to pick here.

