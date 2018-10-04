Miami vs. FSU odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 8-1 on Seminoles' games

It's North vs. South (Florida, that is) as the Miami Hurricanes host Florida State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are eyeing an ACC crown, so expect plenty of fireworks in this highly charged rivalry. Last week gave each school more momentum as well, as the Seminoles rallied to knock off Louisville, while the Hurricanes routed North Carolina.

Hunt is aware that Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry has shown tremendous poise after replacing Malik Rosier. In limited action, the freshman has already thrown seven touchdowns. He's completing 67 percent of his passes and is gaining confidence bolting from pocket pressure to pick up positive yardage. At 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, Perry is wiry but strong and nimble enough to elude blitzing linebackers.

Taking some heat off Perry is the dynamic rushing combo of Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas. Homer is averaging 5.8 yards per carry while leading the squad with 364 yards. Sophomore DeeJay Dallas has picked up 338 yards and two scores.

Just because Miami has a strong dual-threat quarterback doesn't mean the Hurricanes will cover on Saturday.

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois should eclipse the 5,000-yard career mark on Saturday and has tossed 30 career touchdowns. Against Louisville, he was an efficient 16-for-27 with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He doesn't run much but when called on is effective. He has scored two of the Seminoles' four rushing touchdowns for the season.

Francois' top two receiving targets are effective in finding open spaces in secondaries. Nyqwan Murray is tops with 345 receiving yards. The senior has found pay dirt twice this season and 11 times for his career. Freshman Tamorrion Terry has made a major impact in a short amount of time. He leads FSU with four TD grabs.

