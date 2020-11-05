The No. 11 Miami (FL) Hurricanes visit the NC State Wolfpack in an intriguing ACC showdown on Friday evening. Miami enters with a 5-1 record, with the lone blemish coming against top-ranked Clemson. NC State is also off a strong start, posting a 4-2 mark with both losses coming on the road to ranked opponents.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Raleigh. William Hill lists the Hurricanes as 10.5-point road favorite, up from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 59 in the latest Miami vs. NC State odds from William Hill. Before making any NC State vs. Miami picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 31-19 on top-rated picks through nine weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. North Carolina State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for North Carolina State vs. Miami:

Miami vs. NC State spread: Miami -10.5

Miami vs. NC State over-under: 59 points

Miami vs. NC State money line: Miami -370, NC State +305

Miami: The Hurricanes are 4-1 against the spread as a favorite this season

NC State: The Wolfpack are 4-2 against the spread in 202

Latest Odds: Hurricanes -10 Bet Now

Why Miami can cover

In addition to a top-three ACC mark in scoring defense (22.2 points allowed per game), the Hurricanes are a top-five squad in total defense, giving up fewer than 400 yards per game. Miami's pass defense is notably stout, allowing just 6.2 yards per pass attempt to land second in the ACC, and the Hurricanes are also fourth-best in quarterback rating allowed.

NC State is operating with backup quarterbacks in this matchup and, to this point in the calendar, the Wolfpack are deploying a bottom-five offense in the ACC. The Hurricanes also have an advantage when they have the ball, with NC State struggling to bottom-five marks in the ACC in total defense and passing defense. Veteran quarterback D'Eriq King leads a multi-faceted attack, and the Hurricanes are averaging an impressive 32.8 points per game in 2020.

Why NC State can cover

NC State has offensive balance that leads to quality results. The Wolfpack have the fourth-best passing offense in the ACC thus far in 2020, producing 261 yards per game through the air. NC State has two of the more explosive pass-catchers in the ACC in Emeka Emezie and Devin Carter, with both averaging more than 16 yards per catch this season.

The Wolfpack can also afford to be aggressive against a Miami defense that has the second-fewest interceptions (four) in the ACC this season. Defensively, NC State will have its hands full with King, but Miami doesn't have a dominant, consistent rushing attack, and that could open up a few doors for the Wolfpack. In addition, NC State has 19 sacks in only six games, ranking near the top of the ACC in getting after the quarterback.

How to make Miami vs. NC State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with NC State projected to rush for fewer than 4.5 yards per carry and Miami projected to throw for fewer than 230 yards. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins NC State vs. Miami? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami vs. NC State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,100 on its top-rated college football picks over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.