Michigan vs. Ohio State odds, line: Picks, predictions from proven expert who's 9-0 on Buckeyes games

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines and No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes face off in a rivalry simply known as "The Game" on Saturday at noon ET with the Big Ten East Division on the line. College Football Playoff implications are also in play for both sides, with the loser wiped from any title chase. In the latest Michigan vs. Ohio State odds, the Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites, with the total set at 54 as kickoff approaches. With so much on the line in this rivalry matchup, you'll want to hear what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say before laying any of your own Michigan vs. Ohio State picks.

The renowned co-founder of AccuScore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine projection model. He is crushing college football in 2018 and has had a keen eye for the tendencies of Ohio State, as he boasts a perfect 9-0 mark against the spread in games involving the Buckeyes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Oh knows that no defense has been tougher than Michigan's, which leads the nation allowing a scant 235 yards per game. Only five opponents have managed more than 13 points against it through 11 games. It's been especially difficult to pass against the Wolverines, who have 31 sacks and a 47.1 percent completion percentage.

QB Shea Patterson has passed for 2,177 yards, 18 TDs and four INTs. He's spread the ball around as well as any QB in the country. Patterson's top targets, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Zach Gentry and Nicol Collins, each have between 29-32 receptions, and gained 461-477 yards.

Karan Higdon leads one of the nation's top rushing attacks. He's gained 1,106 yards with 10 TDs in 10 games. Only once since Week 1 has he finished with under 100 yards -- and that was when he didn't play much in a rout of Rutgers.

But just because Michigan has been dominating the opposition doesn't mean it can cover against Ohio State.

It hasn't always come easy, but the Buckeyes are 10-1 and have a shot at a College Football Playoff berth. And they certainly have had the Wolverines' number in recent years. In fact, Ohio State has defeated Michigan in 13 of the past 14 meetings. Plus, the Wolverines haven't won at Ohio Stadium in 18 years.

While Michigan's defense has been powerful, it hasn't faced an offense like Ohio State's, which is averaging 41.6 points. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has overwhelmed defensive backfields, throwing for 3,685 yards and 36 touchdowns (tied for most in the nation). Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber have combined for 1,626 yards on over 5 yards per carry.

