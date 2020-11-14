Who's Playing

No. 13 Wisconsin @ Michigan

Current Records: Wisconsin 1-0; Michigan 1-2

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan Wolverines are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. Wisconsin will take on the Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium after a week off. Wisconsin won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

When you finish with 212 more yards than your opponent like Wisconsin did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on the Illinois Fighting Illini at home to the tune of 45-7. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Wisconsin had established a 28-7 advantage. Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz was slinging it as he passed for five TDs and 248 yards on 21 attempts. Mertz's 53-yard touchdown toss to WR Danny Davis III in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, Michigan ended up a good deal behind the Indiana Hoosiers when they played on Saturday, losing 38-21. The losing side was boosted by WR Ronnie Bell, who caught six passes for one TD and 149 yards. Bell hadn't helped his team much against the Michigan State Spartans last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Wisconsin's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Michigan's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll find out if the Badgers can add another positive mark to their record or if the Wolverines can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Wisconsin's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan and Wisconsin both have two wins in their last four games.