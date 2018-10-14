Minnesota RB Shannon Brooks arrested for probable cause for domestic assault

Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks was arrested early Sunday morning for misdemeanor probable cause for domestic assault. He remains in custody Hennepin County jail in Minneapolis, according to Sheriff's Office records.

The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports that Brooks was involved in an altercation with his roommate -- who is not a football player -- in the early morning hours Sunday. Police responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight, and later arrested the 22-year-old senior at his apartment complex across the street from the Gophers athletic facility.

Coach P.J. Fleck commented on the incident on WCCO radio Sunday morning (via the Pioneer Press):

"At this point, with the process unfolding, I'm not able to comment about any aspect of it whatsoever," Fleck said. "I wish I could, but I'm not able to do that at this time."

Brooks had 269 yards and five touchdowns as a junior in 2017, but tore his ACL in a non-contact injury prior to spring practice. He has been with the team during his recovery, and was expected to get some playing time down the stretch of the 2018 season once he's fully recovered.

He had been a star during his entire career with the Gophers prior to the injury. He was their leading rusher as a freshman in 2015, when he racked up 709 yards and seven touchdowns. He followed that up with 650 yards and five touchdowns in 2016 in just 10 games. The Gophers were already without veteran running back Rodney Smith, who tore his ACL in early September.