Mississippi State president Mark Keenum and athletic director Zac Selmon presented Mike Leach's family with a framed jersey in a ceremony before the Bulldogs played Southeastern Louisiana. It was the team's first home game since Leach's death in December. The family also received a signed executive order that mandated state flags be flown at half-staff following his death.

Leach died on Dec. 12 at age 61 after he was hospitalized because of a heart condition. He had just wrapped up his third regular season with the program, posting an 8-4 record and keeping the Bulldogs' 13-year bowl streak alive.

The Bulldogs also honored Leach during their ReliaQuest Bowl victory by wearing pirate flag helmets. It was a nod to the famed offensive guru, who among many other quirks, was an avid pirate enthusiast. In the bowl game, Mississippi State lined up in Leach's famed air raid formation for the first play of the contest.

But Saturday's game marked the program's first chance to offer tribute to Leach and his family in front of a home crowd. Though he spent only three years of his storied career at Mississippi State, he made a significant impact during that time. Leach was responsible for the development of quarterback Will Rogers, who is the SEC's all-time leader in completions.

Leach's Mississippi State tenure was book-ended by huge wins. In his first game, the Bulldogs knocked off reigning national champion LSU in 2020. In his final game, the Bulldogs defeated arch rival Ole Miss 24-22.