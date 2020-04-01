Mississippi State recruiting: Four-star quarterback Sawyer Robertson commits to Bulldogs
Mike Leach reeled in his first big quarterback prospect
First-year Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has made a career out of churning out quarterbacks with video game numbers while leading Texas Tech and Washington State. In his first offseason at Mississippi State, he's reeled in one of the biggest fish in the 2021 quarterback pond.
Four-star quarterback Sawyer Robertson announced his intent to sign with the Bulldogs on Twitter on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-3.5, 190-pound pro-style signal-caller from Coronado High School in Lubbock, Texas, is the ninth-ranked pro-style quarterback and No. 163 overall player in the Class of 2021.
"First, I'd like to thank God for giving me the abilities and opportunities to do what I love," he wrote. "Without Him, nothing is possible. I also want to thank my family and friends who have been so supportive throughout this process and for pushing me to be my best."
Robertson chose Leach and the Bulldogs over several high-profile schools including Florida State, USC, Texas, Wisconsin and others. Gabe Brooks, Midlands recruiting analyst for 247Sports, wrote this scouting report on Robertson -- who also plans on playing baseball in Starkville:
"Tall, lean quarterback with ample space for adding good weight as development continues," Brooks wrote. "Very productive in pass-heavy spread offense. Stays on top of the ball with mostly overhead delivery. Drives the ball down the seams, on throws to the middle of the field, and on outs. Really spins it in the short-to-intermediate range. Shows encouraging ball placement in tight windows, including back-shoulder throws. Nice touch and trajectory on deep balls, fades, and corner routes. Not a true dual-threat, but nimble enough to make the first wave miss to extend a play. Occasionally can surprise a defense with a designed run or scramble. Too flat-footed at times. Footwork needs to be more consistent. Can step into throws more consistently. Baseball mechanics occasionally manifest in a wind-up, hurting release quickness. Bona fide high-major prospect among the top QB's in a loaded 2021 TXHSFB class. Possesses long-term NFL Draft ceiling."
Robertson is Mississippi State's fifth commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle and the only four-star prospect Leach has reeled in so far. The Bulldogs also have a commitment from three-star pro-style quarterback Daniel Greek.
