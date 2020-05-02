Missouri and Kansas to renew bitter Border Showdown rivalry with four-game series starting in 2025
One of college football's fiercest rivalries will be returning
Several college football rivalries went on hiatus during the conference realignment era several years ago. One of the fiercest and most historic ones in the country is coming back ... at least for four years.
It was announced Saturday that Missouri and Kansas will renew the Border Showdown in 2025-26 and 2031-32. The Tigers and Jayhawks will play in Columbia, Missouri, on Sept. 6, 2025 and Sept. 6, 2030, and in Lawrence, Kansas, on Sept. 12, 2026 and Sept. 12, 2032. The two rivals have met 120 times, with Missouri leading the all-time series 57–54–9. They haven't met since 2011 — one season before Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC.
"This is a tremendous opportunity to reignite one of college football's oldest rivalries," Kansas coach Les Miles said. "Anytime you bring two football teams on the field with that history, I think it will excite our student-athletes and fans, and will certainly be a great battle on the field."
The Border Showdown, formerly known as the Border War, is the the eighth most-played rivalry in FBS. The five most recent meetings between Missouri and Kansas took place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long is excited that these two rivals will be back on campus during the four-year contract.
"This will be a great experience for our students, student-athletes and fans to have the Border Showdown games on campus, and look forward to seeing that excitement at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium," he said.
