Missouri football recruiting: Tigers land commitment from four-star DE Travion Ford

Missouri earned the nickname "D-Line Zou" under former coaches Gary Pinkel and Barry Odom, and first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz looks like he could keep that moniker through the transition. Travion Ford, a four-star prospect and the No. 149 player in the country, announced Thursday that he has committing to the Tigers.

"I've had a good relationship with [defensive line ] coach Brick [Haley] since 2018," he said (via 247Sports). "It started at Night of the Zou when he coached me at the camp and it went from there. Coach Drinkwitz is one of the coolest head coaches I met. Every visit just felt like home. I'm happy to be able to play for the State of Missouri where I was born and raised. I'll still be close to all of my family."

Ford is the No. 2 player in the state of Missouri and the eighth-ranked weak-side defensive end in the country. The 6-foot-2, 222-pound edge threat from Lutheran North High School chose the Tigers over several high-profile offers including Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan and others. He posted a 4.46-second shuttle run and a 4.91 40-yard dash at a regional camp for The Opening last April.

Ford has drawn a comparisons to Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu.

"Lean body type, but has some length to him," Trieu wrote in his scouting report. "Productive high school player who knows how to get to the quarterback. Has quickness off the ball and shows the agility to win inside with counter moves. Plays with a nice motor and runs plays down. For not being a bigger end right now, he holds his own well against the run and has good functional strength already although adding more bulk and strength is important in his development. Right now, he falls into a bit of a tweener spot. He could possibly play outside linebacker in a 3-4 and does have some experience playing from a two-point stance. Best chance at reaching his ceiling though may be to add weight and strength and be a weak-side end in a 4-3. Will be able to contribute early in his career on passing downs, and long-term projection will come down to how his body changes over the next few years, but his ability to rush the passer makes him a player we think will be productive at a Power 5 school and have a chance to play beyond college."

Ford is the seventh commitment in Missouri's 2021 recruiting class and the only four-star prospect. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 27 overall and No. 5 in the SEC for the 2021 class.