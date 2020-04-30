Missouri football recruiting: Tigers land commitment from four-star DE Travion Ford
Ford should be a nice addition to the Tigers defensive front
Missouri earned the nickname "D-Line Zou" under former coaches Gary Pinkel and Barry Odom, and first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz looks like he could keep that moniker through the transition. Travion Ford, a four-star prospect and the No. 149 player in the country, announced Thursday that he has committing to the Tigers.
"I've had a good relationship with [defensive line ] coach Brick [Haley] since 2018," he said (via 247Sports). "It started at Night of the Zou when he coached me at the camp and it went from there. Coach Drinkwitz is one of the coolest head coaches I met. Every visit just felt like home. I'm happy to be able to play for the State of Missouri where I was born and raised. I'll still be close to all of my family."
Ford is the No. 2 player in the state of Missouri and the eighth-ranked weak-side defensive end in the country. The 6-foot-2, 222-pound edge threat from Lutheran North High School chose the Tigers over several high-profile offers including Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan and others. He posted a 4.46-second shuttle run and a 4.91 40-yard dash at a regional camp for The Opening last April.
Ford has drawn a comparisons to Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu.
"Lean body type, but has some length to him," Trieu wrote in his scouting report. "Productive high school player who knows how to get to the quarterback. Has quickness off the ball and shows the agility to win inside with counter moves. Plays with a nice motor and runs plays down. For not being a bigger end right now, he holds his own well against the run and has good functional strength already although adding more bulk and strength is important in his development. Right now, he falls into a bit of a tweener spot. He could possibly play outside linebacker in a 3-4 and does have some experience playing from a two-point stance. Best chance at reaching his ceiling though may be to add weight and strength and be a weak-side end in a 4-3. Will be able to contribute early in his career on passing downs, and long-term projection will come down to how his body changes over the next few years, but his ability to rush the passer makes him a player we think will be productive at a Power 5 school and have a chance to play beyond college."
Ford is the seventh commitment in Missouri's 2021 recruiting class and the only four-star prospect. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 27 overall and No. 5 in the SEC for the 2021 class.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NCAA recommends no one-time transfer
Standard transfer rules will stay in place for now, but changes could come soon
-
Big 12 win totals: Will OU be caught?
With a bevy of talented, more experienced quarterbacks, the Big 12 could be as competitive...
-
Tracking coaches who have taken pay cuts
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several coaches to make financial concessions
-
MWC moves media days to virtual format
This is the latest example of college football events being adjusted for coronavirus concerns
-
Illinois gets commitment from Miami WR
Hightower was a four-star member of Miami's 2018 recruiting class
-
Unanswered questions remain: NIL rights
There remain unanswered questions as the NCAA takes a step forward in the name, image, likeness...
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game