Navy set to wear 1960s throwback uniforms for 2019 Army-Navy Game

The Army-Navy Game is an annual matchup with a storied tradition like no other. For the 120th of the rivalry installment, Navy will be sporting throwback uniforms that pay homage to the Midshipmen teams of the 1960s.

Navy posted a preview of the uniforms in a video on the team Twitter account on Thursday. The uniforms are paying tribute to two Midshipmen Heisman Trophy winners in quarterback Roger Staubach and running back Joe Bellino.

"The uniforms they wore featured a traditional navy blue contrasted with brilliant gold accents, a brilliant look for some of the best teams in the nation during their respective seasons," Under Armour said in a press release. "This era provided the appropriate inspiration needed to outfit the current Midshipmen squad for Saturday's rivalry game."

The helmets feature the classic Navy anchor logo. The uniform numbers of Staubach (12) and Bellino (27) can also be seen on the front of the helmets.

The tribute to Staubach and Bellino makes a ton of sense considering that it was one of Navy's most dominant stretches in the series against Army. From 1960 to 1963, Staubach and Bellino helped lead the Midshipmen to a 4-0 record against West Point and a 30-12 overall record.

Bellino took home the Heisman in 1960 and Staubach won the award in 1963. Staubach and Bellino have always been regarded as two of the top players to ever play for the Naval Academy.

Entering this year's installment, Navy owns a 9-2 record and is ranked No. 23 in the nation. Navy had won 13 consecutive editions of the Army/Navy Game from 2002 until 2015, but Army has been victorious in the last three matchups.

How to watch: Army-Navy