NC State vs. Clemson live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch NC State vs. Clemson football game
Who's Playing
NC State (home) vs. No. 4 Clemson (away)
Current Records: NC State 4-4; Clemson 9-0
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. Clemson and the NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Clemson is coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.
When you finish with 446 more yards than your opponent like the Tigers did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup with ease, bagging a 59-14 win over the Wofford Terriers. RB Travis Etienne went supernova for Clemson as he rushed for 212 yards and two TDs on nine carries. Etienne put himself on the highlight reel with an 86-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Etienne topped his previous yardage high for the season with this performance.
Meanwhile, the day started off rough for NC State, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 44-10 defeat to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. QB Devin Leary had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 37.78%.
Clemson's victory lifted them to 9-0 while NC State's loss dropped them down to 4-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: NC State rank 16th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 27 on the season. As for the Tigers, they come into the contest boasting the second fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 134. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $249.26
Odds
The Tigers are a big 34-point favorite against the Wolfpack.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tigers as a 31-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Clemson have won all of the games they've played against NC State in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Clemson 41 vs. NC State 7
- Nov 04, 2017 - Clemson 38 vs. NC State 31
- Oct 15, 2016 - Clemson 24 vs. NC State 17
- Oct 31, 2015 - Clemson 56 vs. NC State 41
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida vs. Vanderbilt picks, odds, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Florida vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Texas vs. Kansas State pick, live stream
The Longhorns and Wildcats are still alive in the race for the Big 12 Championship Game
-
Ohio State vs Maryland picks, odds, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Ohio State vs. Maryland on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Missouri pick, live stream
The Bulldogs look to maintain their hold on the SEC East with division rival Missouri in town
-
Clemson vs. NC State pick, live stream
Clemson will be looking to unload some CFP Rankings frustration on Saturday night in Raleigh
-
Penn St. vs. Minnesota pick, live stream
It's the showdown of undefeated Big Ten teams everybody saw coming in August
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game