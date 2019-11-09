NC State vs. Clemson live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

NC State (home) vs. No. 4 Clemson (away)

Current Records: NC State 4-4; Clemson 9-0

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. Clemson and the NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Clemson is coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.

When you finish with 446 more yards than your opponent like the Tigers did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup with ease, bagging a 59-14 win over the Wofford Terriers. RB Travis Etienne went supernova for Clemson as he rushed for 212 yards and two TDs on nine carries. Etienne put himself on the highlight reel with an 86-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Etienne topped his previous yardage high for the season with this performance.

Meanwhile, the day started off rough for NC State, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 44-10 defeat to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. QB Devin Leary had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 37.78%.

Clemson's victory lifted them to 9-0 while NC State's loss dropped them down to 4-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: NC State rank 16th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 27 on the season. As for the Tigers, they come into the contest boasting the second fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 134. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $249.26

Odds

The Tigers are a big 34-point favorite against the Wolfpack.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tigers as a 31-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against NC State in the last five years.