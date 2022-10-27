Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ No. 24 NC State

Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-5; NC State 5-2

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the NC State Wolfpack are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Carter-Finley Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Virginia Tech didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 20-14 to the Miami (FL) Hurricanes two weeks ago. The Hokies were down 20 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by QB Grant Wells, who passed for one TD and 179 yards on 33 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 35 yards.

Meanwhile, the game between NC State and the Syracuse Orange two weeks ago was not particularly close, with the Wolfpack falling 24-9. NC State couldn't find the end zone and got their points from three field goals.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Christopher Dunn delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Virginia Tech have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Virginia Tech is now 2-5 while the Wolfpack sit at a mirror-image 5-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hokies enter the matchup with only seven passing touchdowns allowed, good for 16th best in the nation. As for NC State, they come into the contest boasting the 13th fewest touchdowns allowed in the nation at 14.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia Tech have won both of the games they've played against NC State in the last eight years.