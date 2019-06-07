NCAA upholds decision to deny Illinois TE Luke Ford immediate eligibility in 2019 season
Ford was originally denied immediate eligibility to play for the Illini in April
The NCAA has upheld its decision to deny Illinois tight end Luke Ford immediate eligibility for the 2019 season. An announcement on Friday afternoon stated that the Appeals Committee for Legislative Relief denied the appeal based on its guidelines from the original decision.
Ford transferred to Illinois from Georgia at the beginning of the year, citing his desire to be closer to his ailing grandparents; however, in the original appeal, the NCAA reportedly denied Ford immediate eligibility because his grandfather is not part of his "nuclear family." Moreover, the NCAA ruled based on the fact that Champaign, Illinois, wasn't within 100 miles of Ford's hometown of Carterville (it's just under 200 miles). That being said, there are no Division I FBS schools within his hometown.
As such, it would be impossible for Ford to satisfy that requirement for a waiver if he wanted to play Division I FBS football -- which he clearly was good enough to do seeing as he's now on to his second Power Five program.
Ford was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2017 and the top-ranked player in the state of Illinois. He appeared in nine games for the Bulldogs in 2018, catching one pass for 4 yards. He will have three years of eligibility remaining once he takes the field for the Illini.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Pac-12 championship odds, picks
A healthy Khalil Tate is enough to at least give the Wildcats a long, hard look
-
Frank Gore's son commits to FAU
There's another Frank Gore coming through the ranks
-
QB Matt Fink will return to USC
Fink announced on Instagram that he's going to be staying with Southern Cal
-
SEC coaches weigh in on Oklahoma drill
Long a staple of football workouts, the Oklahoma drill may not be a part of practice much...
-
Three WVU safeties in transfer portal
The Mountaineers defense could be taking a big hit
-
2019 Big 12 title odds, picks
Breaking down the odds for this year's Big 12 championship race