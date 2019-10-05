Nebraska vs. Northwestern: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern football game
Who's Playing
Nebraska (home) vs. Northwestern (away)
Current Records: Nebraska 3-2-0; Northwestern 1-3-0
What to Know
Northwestern is 3-1 against Nebraska since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Northwestern and Nebraska will face off at 4 p.m. ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Wildcats had to settle for a 24-15 loss against Wisconsin last week. Northwestern was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Wisconsin apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in October of last year.
Meanwhile, Nebraska came into their contest this week averaging 38 points per game, but they fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They were completely outmatched, falling 48-7 to Ohio State. The Cornhuskers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38 to nothing.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Wildcats are 14th worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 7 on the season. But the Cornhuskers enter the game having picked the ball off six times, good for eighth in the the nation. So the Northwestern squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Cornhuskers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Northwestern have won three out of their last four games against Nebraska.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Northwestern 34 vs. Nebraska 31
- Nov 04, 2017 - Northwestern 31 vs. Nebraska 24
- Sep 24, 2016 - Nebraska 24 vs. Northwestern 13
- Oct 24, 2015 - Northwestern 30 vs. Nebraska 28
