New Mexico coach Bob Davie anticipates 'a full recovery' after being hospitalized Saturday

New Mexico opened its 2019 season with a 39-31 win over Sam Houston State, but a scary situation followed shortly after the game ended. Lobos coach Bob Davie was taken away from Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in an ambulance. The Albuquerque Journal reported that Davie was dealing with what was believed to be chest pains.

"Immediately following tonight's football game between the University of New Mexico and Sam Houston State University, Lobos head coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident," athletic director Eddie Nuñez said in a statement.

Davie released a statement updating his status on Sunday.

"My family and I want to thank the UNM training room staff, first responders and UNMH -- it is impossible to fully express our gratitude for your swift and professional efforts during a difficult time," he said. "To the coaching staff and families -- thank you for your support and taking care of my family and our team during this time. I anticipate a full recovery thanks to the care I received. My wife Joanne is with me and we hugely appreciate everyone who has reached out with well wishes. Thank you."

The Lobos jumped out to a 16-0 first quarter lead over the Bearkats. Sam Houston State stormed back to get within a touchdown, but the Lobos defense held strong and forced a stop on fourth-and-15 with 1:22 left to secure the win.

Davie is in his eighth season as New Mexico's coach, and is 34-54 during his time with the program. His best seasons came in 2014 and 2015 when the Lobos went to back-to-back New Mexico Bowls. Prior to his time with the program, Davie went 35-25 in five seasons with Notre Dame from 1997-01.