Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ New Mexico State Aggies

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 2-6, New Mexico State 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the New Mexico State Aggies are set to square off in a Conference USA battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Middle Tennessee will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.

While it was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, Middle Tennessee was not quite Liberty's equal in the second half two weeks ago. Middle Tennessee took a 42-35 hit to the loss column at the hands of Liberty.

Nicholas Vattiato put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Zack Dobson, who gained 87 total yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State entered their tilt with Louisiana Tech with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. New Mexico State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 27-24 victory over Louisiana Tech on Tuesday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 6:47 mark of the second quarter, when they were facing a 17-3 deficit.

Diego Pavia continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing for 95 yards and a touchdown. Another player making a difference was Star Thomas, who rushed for 88 yards on only ten carries.

Middle Tennessee's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 2-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 17.8 points per game. As for New Mexico State, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

While only New Mexico State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Saturday, the game is expected to be close, with New Mexico State going off as just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

New Mexico State is a 3-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.