Who's Playing

UTEP @ New Mexico

Current Records: UTEP 1-2; New Mexico 1-1

What to Know

The UTEP Miners will square off against the New Mexico Lobos on the road at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at University Stadium. The Miners earned a 20-13 win in their most recent contest against New Mexico in September of last year.

UTEP beat the New Mexico State Aggies 20-13 last week. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. RB Ronald Awatt was the offensive standout of the matchup for UTEP, rushing for one TD and 115 yards on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, New Mexico lost to the Boise State Broncos at home by a decisive 31-14 margin. QB Miles Kendrick had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 98 yards on 28 attempts.

This next game is expected to be close, with UTEP going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-2 ATS, to cover the spread.

UTEP's win lifted them to 1-2 while New Mexico's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the Miners can repeat their recent success or if the Lobos bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.58

Odds

The Miners are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UTEP won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.