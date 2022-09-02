The North Carolina Tar Heels will be looking to build on their Week 0 win over Florida A&M when they travel to Appalachian State on Saturday. They replaced record-setting quarterback Sam Howell with redshirt freshman Drake Maye, who threw five touchdown passes last week. Appalachian State is looking to take the lead in the all-time series between these teams, which is currently tied at 1-1.

Kickoff is at noon ET. The Mountaineers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Appalachian State vs. North Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 56.

Appalachian State vs. North Carolina spread: Appalachian State -1.5

Appalachian State vs. North Carolina over/under: 56 points

Appalachian State vs. North Carolina money line: North Carolina +100, Appalachian State -120

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina enters Week 1 with the advantage of having already played one game this season. The Tar Heels were able to get their offense going against Florida A&M, giving them some momentum heading into Saturday's game. Maye became the first quarterback in school history to throw five touchdown passes in his first career start.

The Tar Heels were able to spread the ball around, with 10 different receivers catching passes against the Rattlers. They are facing an Appalachian State offense that is playing under a new offensive coordinator this season, which could lead to some early speed bumps. The Mountaineers have only recorded one win in their last eight games against an ACC opponent.

Why Appalachian State can cover

Appalachian State is going to have a raucous crowd on hand for a rare home game against a Power Five opponent. The Mountaineers have been excellent at home, bringing a six-game winning streak into this matchup. Meanwhile, North Carolina went just 1-4 in its final five road games last season.

The Tar Heels might have picked up a blowout win last week, but it came against a bad team that was without 25 players due to eligibility issues. Appalachian State's offense is led by sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback Chase Brice, who established a school-record 3,337 passing yards last season. His experience gives his team an edge in their season opener on Saturday.

