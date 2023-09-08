The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels will be eyeing another double-digit victory when they host the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday evening. UNC used a big third quarter to cruise to a 31-17 win over South Carolina last week, covering the 2.5-point spread in the Duke's Mayo Classic. Appalachian State is coming off a strong performance as well, beating Gardner-Webb in a 45-24 final. North Carolina won a 63-61 thriller when these teams met at Appalachian State last September.

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill. North Carolina is favored by 18 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Appalachian State odds, while the over/under is set at 58 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Appalachian State vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

North Carolina vs. Appalachian State spread: North Carolina -18

North Carolina vs. Appalachian State over/under: 58 points

North Carolina vs. Appalachian State money line: North Carolina: -961, App. State: +614

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina's improved defense was on full display last week, registering nine sacks in its 31-17 win over South Carolina. Linebacker Kaimon Rucker had 5.5 tackles for loss against the Gamecocks, leading the strong effort. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 24 of 32 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, while senior running back British Brooks had 103 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Sophomore wide receiver Kobe Paysour was Maye's top target, catching seven passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. The Tar Heels are 4-0 in home openers under head coach Mack Brown since 2019. They have won 15 of their last 20 home games overall and are 8-2 in their last 10 games played in Week 2.

Why Appalachian State can cover

Appalachian State's offense scored 61 points against North Carolina last year, so it will be confident entering this contest. The Mountaineers scored 40 points and recorded 18 first downs in the fourth quarter of that game. They picked up a 34-31 win over North Carolina four years ago, giving them a 95-94 scoring edge in the last two meetings between these teams.

Backup quarterback Joey Aguilar will make the start due to Ryan Burger's hand injury that he suffered in the opener. Aguilar, a transfer from Diablo Valley Community College, completed 11 of 13 passes for 174 yards and four touchdowns against Gardner-Webb. He became Appalachian State's first quarterback to throw at least four touchdown passes in his first game.

