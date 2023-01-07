The South Dakota State Jackrabbits seek their first FCS title in program history Sunday when they take on perennial power North Dakota State in the 2023 FCS championship game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The top-seeded Jackrabbits (13-1) joined the FCS in 2004 and have emerged as a force but came up short against Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game. The No. 3-seeded Bison (12-2) are the defending FCS champions and have captured nine national championships since 2011.

The Jackrabbits are 5.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5 in the latest North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking in any South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State picks FCS title championship game predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is also a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette, which gives him a nuanced perspective of the X's and O's of the game from a player's perspective.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State spread: South Dakota State -5.5

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State over/under: 47.5 points

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State money line: South Dakota State -210, North Dakota State +175

NDSU: The Bison have won all four postseason meetings against South Dakota State.

SDSU: The Jackrabbits have won their last four games by at least 21 points each.

Why South Dakota State can cover

The Jackrabbits emerged as the class of the Missouri Valley Football Conference behind an 8-0 record that included a 23-21 comeback win at rival North Dakota State. They rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit with a 16-0 second half to take control of the conference race. They never looked back, and their 31-28 win at Northern Iowa was the only other MVFC contest decided by single digits.

South Dakota State has built a foundation that mirrors that of the Bison, with a powerful rushing attack supported by a stifling defense. In fact, the programs have similar statistics on both sides of the ball. For example, the Jackrabbits have the No.3-ranked scoring defense in FCS at 15.4 points per game, while the Bison ranks No. 5 18.4.

The Jackrabbits' top three rushers among non-quarterbacks all average more than 5 yards per carry and are led by junior running back Isaiah Davis, who has rushed for 1,348 yards and 14 touchdowns while notching 5.9 yards per carry.

Why North Dakota State can cover

Although the Bison felt they let the first matchup against South Dakota State slip through their grasp, they haven't lost since and are coming off perhaps their best performance of the season. Their 35-32 semifinal win over high-powered Incarnate Word involved overcoming an early 16-0 deficit and they also trailed 32-27 midway through the fourth quarter before embarking on the game-winning touchdown drive.

Kobe Johnson scored the game-winner on a 31-yard touchdown run and the defense held up on Incarnate Word's final possession. The defense allowed 539 total yards but forced four turnovers and the Bison won despite completing just one pass for 5 yards.

In last year's 38-10 win over Montana State, Johnson led the way with 106 rushing yards, highlighted by a 76-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Cam Miller, who is now a junior, had a solid performance by going 9-of-13 passing for 126 yards and a score.

