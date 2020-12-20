Who's Playing

Appalachian State @ North Texas

Regular Season Records: Appalachian State 8-3; North Texas 4-5

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will compete for holiday cheer in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday at Brooks Stadium at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Things were close when the Mean Green and the UTEP Miners clashed last week, but North Texas ultimately edged out the opposition 45-43. The overall outcome was to be expected, but UTEP made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. QB Austin Aune was a one-man wrecking crew for North Texas, passing for five TDs and 302 yards on 29 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Aune's 75-yard TD bomb to WR Jaelon Darden in the second quarter.

North Texas' defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. DB DeShawn Gaddie picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Southern Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but last week Appalachian State proved too difficult a challenge. The Mountaineers were able to grind out a solid win over the Eagles, winning 34-26. Appalachian State's RB Nate Noel looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 103 yards on 13 carries. That touchdown -- a 70-yard rush in the fourth quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Mean Green are stumbling into the matchup with the third most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 509.4 on average. To make matters even worse for North Texas, Appalachian State ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 169.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.