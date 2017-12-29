Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson carted off after gruesome injury on trick play
Thorson's right knee appeared to buckle as he caught a throw-back pass in the Music City Bowl
You hate to see a player get injured on any play at any time of year, but there's just something extra awful about seeing severe injuries in bowl games.
Unfortunately for Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, he sustained what appears to be at first glance a devastating knee injury in the second quarter of the Music City Bowl against Kentucky.
The injury happened on a trick play of all things when Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin threw a pass back to Thorson down the far sideline. Thorson completed the catch for a 23-yard gain, but the quarterback twisted his right knee on the tackle. Below is a replay of the play and injury. There's another angle that more graphically shows what happened, which we will not show here.
Thorson had to be carted off the field. Matt Alviti came on in relief. Justin Jackson scored one play later to give Northwestern a 10-7 lead.
Thorson, a fourth-year junior, had been mulling his future before the game, but has said he will return to Northwestern for 2018.
