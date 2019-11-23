Northwestern QB commit in class of 2020 charged with multiple counts of sexual assault
The male suspect, 18-year-old Aidan Atkinson, is facing four felony and five misdemeanor counts
A quarterback committed to play for Northwestern in 2020 has been arrested in Colorado on multiple charges related to sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. Boulder County Jail records show that Aidan Atkinson, 18, was booked Friday morning on four felony counts and five misdemeanor counts. Atkinson turned himself in after an arrest warrant issued stemming from an incident in 2018 when the suspect allegedly assaulted multiple women on a party bus in 2018.
Atkinson is facing three charges of sexual assault, one charge of attempted sexual assault and five charges of unlawful sexual contact. Police originally did not identify Atkinson because the alleged assaults took place on Sept. 15, 2018 when he and the multiple victims were juveniles.
Jail officials told the Daily Camera that Atkinson will remain in custody until a scheduled first appearance on Monday
"Northwestern is not permitted to comment on any prospective student-athlete until such time as they sign a National Letter of Intent," Paul Kennedy, Northwestern associate athletics director for communications, said in a statement to ESPN.
Atkinson is a four-star member of Northwestern's 2020 recruiting class. He is considered the No. 3 player in Colorado and the 287th overall player for that cycle.
