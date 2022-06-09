Notre Dame landed a commitment from a five-star quarterback in the 2024 class on Thursday when CJ Carr announced his college choice live on CBS Sports HQ. Carr chose the Fighting Irish over Michigan, Michigan State and others as first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman continues an impressive run of early success on the recruiting trail.

Carr's commitment to Notre Dame is notable, as he is the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, who coached the Wolverines to the 1997 title. However, Carr will be writing a new legacy for the family in South Bend, Indiana. Much like in the case of 2023 star quarterback Arch Manning, the Carr family appears to have prioritized an open recruitment process over family ties during the recruiting process.

"Michigan will always hold a special place in my heart -- we're a Michigan family -- but I'd like to commit to Notre Dame," said Carr on CBS Sports HQ. "I really like what they're doing there -- football-wise and school-wise. It's an Ivy League education at a Power Five school. And I really love what coach [Tommy] Rees and coach Freeman are doing there."

Considered the top overall player from Michigan for his class, Carr enters his junior season after leading Saline High to a 9-1 record in 2021. He ranks as the No. 20 overall player in the 2024 class and the No. 5 quarterback, according to the 247Sports Composite. He threw for 2,696 yards, 28 touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing 64% of his attempts as a sophomore.

His commitment is Notre Dame's third in the 2024 class and comes as the Fighting Irish stand at No. 1 in the 247Sports Team Rankings for the 2023 class as Freeman takes over for Brian Kelly, who left for LSU. Landing a touted prospect with such close ties to a regional rival should be a cause for happiness with Notre Dame fans, but if Carr is ever going to play against Michigan, it will have to be in the postseason, as the Irish and Wolverines are not scheduled to play again until 2033 and 2034.

