Notre Dame added a major commitment on Saturday, as four-star defensive lineman Devan Houstan committed to the Fighting Irish on CBS Sports HQ. Houstan, who is from Canada and a product of St. James School in Hagerstown, Maryland, committed to Notre Dame over UConn, Central Michigan, Michigan and Duke.

Houstan is yet another superstar addition to Notre Dame's ridiculous No. 1 recruiting class in 2023. The Fighting Irish have 12 commitments in the class, all of which are of the blue-chip variety. Houstan is the fourth defensive lineman in Notre Dame's class, joining top-150 prospects Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon and Boubacar Traore.

Originally from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Houstan is the younger brother of Michigan basketball player Caleb Houstan. At 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, Houstan is rated the No. 192 overall player in the 247Sports Composite Ratings and the No. 26 defensive lineman.

"Explosive at snap and covers ground quickly," 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn wrote in Houstan's scouting report. "Shows closing speed when moving down hill. Has active hands and shows solid technique with swim and spin moves. Able to sink hips and win leverage battles and combines stack-and-shed ability with re-direction along line of scrimmage ... multi-year starter at Top 20 program. Has late round NFL Draft potential with ability to improve upon it."