Notre Dame director of football performance Matt Balis has resigned, effective immediately, the university announced Tuesday. Balis has been a member of the Fighting Irish staff since 2017. The news comes just one day before the Fighting Irish are set to open fall camp.

"I want to thank Coach Balis for all of the work he put into elevating our program," Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said in a press release. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for who he is as a coach and a man. While there is never a perfect time to lose a valuable teammate, we are thankful that coach Balis was able to see us through our summer program and have our players physically prepared to head into the upcoming season."

Balis cited "personal reasons" for the resignation. Associate director of strength and conditioning Fred Hale will take over for Balis on an interim basis.

"We have an innovative sports performance team who collaborated with Coach Balis and me in designing our program and Fred will continue to implement that plan," said Freeman.

The Fighting Irish finished with 10 or more wins in five of Balis' six years on staff, made two College Football Playoff appearances and finished no worse than 18th in the final AP Top 25.

Notre Dame will open its 2023 season against Navy on Aug. 26 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.