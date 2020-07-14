Watch Now: Likelihood We See College Football In The Fall? ( 2:14 )

The status of the start of the 2020 college football season remains in doubt, but Tuesday brought big news about opening weekend in 2021. Florida State vs. Notre Dame, originally scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 (Labor Day) at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, has been rescheduled to Sunday, Sept. 5. The kickoff time and television network for the 2021 season-opener between Notre Dame and Florida State will be determined at a later date.

The Seminoles hold a 6-3 series lead over the Fighting Irish. Their last meeting came in 2018 when Notre Dame rolled over Florida State 42-13 in South Bend. Notre Dame went on to finish the season undefeated and made the College Football Playoff.

The last meeting between the two teams in Tallahassee came in 2014, when the then-defending BCS national champion Seminoles won a 31-27 thriller in one of the biggest games of the 2014 regular season. Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson threw what should have been the go-ahead touchdown pass to Corey Robinson with 13 seconds left, but the Fighting Irish were called for pass interference on the pick route and the Seminoles held on. They'd go on to lose the Rose Bowl national semifinal to Oregon in the first season of the College Football Playoff.

Florida State's other non-conference games in 2021 are against Jacksonville State, UMass and intra-state rival Florida. Notre Dame's Power Five games outside of its ACC affiliation are against Purdue, Wisconsin, USC and Stanford.