Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Central Michigan 5-5, Ohio 7-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Ohio is 0-4 against Central Michigan since November of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. Central Michigan took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Ohio, who comes in off a win.

Ohio was not the first on the board last Tuesday, but they got there more often. They walked away with a 20-10 win over Buffalo.

Sieh Bangura was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan came up short against Western Michigan last Tuesday and fell 38-28.

Despite the loss, Central Michigan had strong showings from Jase Bauer, who threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns, and Marion Lukes, who rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown. Mitchel Collier was in the mix as well, providing Central Michigan with two touchdowns.

Ohio's victory bumped their record up to 7-3. As for Central Michigan, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-5.

Looking ahead, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Ohio is a big 11-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bobcats as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Central Michigan has won all of the games they've played against Ohio in the last 7 years.