Ohio vs. Akron odds, spread, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven model

The Ohio Bobcats will attempt to clinch bowl eligibility for the 11th consecutive season when they visit the winless Akron Zips on Tuesday in the regular-season finale for both MAC East schools. Ohio (5-6, 4-3), which also is looking to secure a winning conference record for the fifth straight year, has won its last two bowl appearances. Akron (0-11, 0-7) is seeking its first victory since Oct. 27, 2018 after dropping a 20-17 decision at Miami (Ohio) last Wednesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET. The Bobcats are favored by 27.5 in the latest Ohio vs. Akron odds, while the over-under is 51.5. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Akron vs. Ohio picks for Tuesday's MACtion.

Ohio vs. Akron spread: Bobcats -27.5

Ohio vs. Akron over-under: 51.5 points

Ohio vs. Akron money line: Bobcats -3922, Zips +1236

OHIO: QB Nathan Rourke is first in school history with a 144.8 career passing efficiency rating

AKR: LB John Lako has returned two of his three career interceptions for touchdowns

The model knows the Bobcats are coming off an impressive 66-24 triumph at Bowling Green last Tuesday in which they set several season highs. Ohio amassed 609 total yards, 342 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns, including five of at least 45 yards. Running back O'Shaan Allison recorded two of those long scores, finding the end zone from 54 yards out in the first quarter before rushing 53 yards for a TD in the opening minute of the third.

Ohio scored at least 60 points for the first time since 1976, when it posted a 63-15 win over Northern Illinois, to make Frank Solich (111 victories) the winningest coach in conference history. The Bobcats, who rank second in the nation in kickoff return defense (14.83 yards), lead the MAC in converting on third-down (50 percent) and in the red zone (91.5 percent). Ohio had five takeaways against Bowling Green last week after recording a total of six over its first 10 games this season.

But just because the Bobcats are rolling offensively does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio vs. Akron spread on Tuesday.

The Zips, who covered the spread for the first time this season last week, came close to ending a losing streak that reached 16 games and are 10-6-1 against the Bobcats all-time at home. Wide receiver Timothy Scippio is beginning to emerge as a scoring threat for Akron. The sophomore has caught a touchdown pass in his last two games after recording just one over his first 12 contests with the Zips.

Quarterback Kato Nelson can set a career high for passing yards with a big performance on Tuesday. The junior signal-caller needs 342 yards against Ohio to surpass the 2,151 he registered last season. One bright spot for Akron this year has been is coverage on kickoffs, as it ranks first in the nation with an average of 13.54 yards allowed.

