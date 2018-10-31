Ohio vs. Western Michigan odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from model that called Oklahoma State upsetting Texas

Weekday football has become a staple in the Mid-American Conference. On Thursday night, Ohio travels to Western Michigan for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff. Ohio (5-3, 3-1) is a 2.5-point road favorite over Western Michigan (6-3, 4-1), and the total is 65 in the latest Ohio vs. Western Michigan odds. That line has flipped after opening with Western Michigan as a one-point favorite at home, but action turned the Bobcats into favorites after news that Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Before you make your Ohio vs. Western Michigan picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say about Thursday's MACtion.

For Western Michigan vs. Ohio, the model knows that the Broncos will be in a tough spot without Wassink. However, Kaleb Eleby has been solid in limited action so far this season, completing over 82 percent of his passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns without an interception after entering for Wassink against Toledo last week. And the Broncos have playmakers to surround Eleby.

Jayden Reed has caught 43 passes for 649 yards and eight touchdowns. The Broncos also have four other receivers with at least 200 yards to go along with LeVante Bellamy (865 yards rushing) and Jamauri Bogan (524 yards rushing) at running back. With that offensive versatility, they could still give Ohio's defense problems.

However, that doesn't mean the cover will be easy by any means.

Ohio has its own star quarterback in Nathan Rourke, who has a passer rating of just over 161.1 and has accounted for 2,187 yards and 20 touchdowns. Rourke has been particularly impressive in Ohio's conference wins, with 14 total touchdowns to go along with a 72 percent completion percentage, 874 yards passing and 416 yards rushing.

