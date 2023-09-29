Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Iowa State 2-2, Oklahoma 4-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners will be playing at home against the Iowa State Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The timing seems to be in Oklahoma's favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while Iowa State has been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

Oklahoma put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their undefeated season alive. They strolled past Cincinnati with points to spare, taking the game 20-6.

It was another big night for Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 322 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown. Andrel Anthony also loomed large in the win by picking up 117 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Iowa State was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against Oklahoma State by a score of 34-27.

Rocco Becht continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, throwing for 348 yards and three touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Becht threw for 300 passing yards. Jaylin Noel was another big contributor, picking up 146 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma to 4-0 and Iowa State to 2-2.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Oklahoma, as the team is favored by a full 20 points. This will be Iowa State's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' contest: The Sooners have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 157.8 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Cyclones, though, as they've been averaging only 83.2 per game. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Oklahoma is a big 20-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Iowa State.