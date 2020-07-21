Chuba Hubbard has rushed for 2,000 yards in a season, but there's no outrunning backlash on social media. The Oklahoma State star running back mentioned on his Twitter account that he is taking a break from social media following another round of tweets that, apparently, ignited more backlash in his mentions.

In a Tuesday post, Hubbard said he would be stepping away from his social media platforms "until further notice" after he noticed his accounts had become "a playground for hate."

"I have never incited or promoted violence or hate," Hubbard said. "All I've done is voice my opinion on issues that I feel are not ethical! I love all! Even those that don't see eye to eye with me! I will continue to play football at the highest level! But I also won't stop pushing for what I feel is right!!!!"

The backlash Hubbard is facing appears to stem from a string of since-deleted tweets calling for the resignation of Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater after protesters were arrested at his office in Oklahoma City. According to the Oklahoman, seven protestors were arrested for trespassing after staging a sit-in at Prater's lobby and refusing to leave at closing time. The protestors were upset with Prater's decision to clear Edmond, Oklahoma, police officers who fatally shot a Black teenager, 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis, last year.

This is not the first time Hubbard's social media account has come under fire. In June, Hubbard essentially threatened to boycott the 2020 season after a picture on Twitter showed coach Cowboys coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News Network T-shirt on a fishing trip. OAN is a far right-wing outlet that has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I will not stand for this," Hubbard said. "This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."

Hubbard and Gundy later came to an agreement through another video shared on Twitter with the coach later promising change within the program while Hubbard apologized for taking to social media to voice his displeasure.