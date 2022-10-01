Who's Playing

Liberty @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Liberty 3-1; Old Dominion 2-2

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Liberty Flames at 6 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Last week, Old Dominion narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Arkansas State Red Wolves 29-26. The Monarchs relied on the efforts of WR Ali Jennings III, who caught four passes for one TD and 140 yards, and QB Hayden Wolff, who passed for two TDs and 279 yards on 32 attempts. Wolff's 77-yard touchdown toss to Jennings III in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Meanwhile, Liberty beat the Akron Zips 21-12 last week. Among those leading the charge for the Flames was RB Dae Dae Hunter, who rushed for one TD and 118 yards on 18 carries. This was the first time Hunter has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

The Monarchs are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Old Dominion is now 2-2 while Liberty sits at 3-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Old Dominion comes into the contest boasting the 11th most sacks in the nation at 13. The Flames are completely their equal: they also come into the game with 13 sacks. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Flames are a 3.5-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Flames, as the game opened with the Flames as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.