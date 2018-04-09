Ole Miss formally objected to Michigan transfer Shea Patterson's waiver appeal

Ole Miss is objecting to Shea Patterson's assessment of the conditions within the program that the quarterback claims caused him to transfer from the school amid an NCAA scandal, his attorney tells CBS Sports.

The objection recently sent to the NCAA could impact Patterson's ongoing transfer waiver appeal as he is looking to immediately become eligible to play for Michigan in 2018. The objection is part of a response delivered to the NCAA last month, according to attorney Thomas Mars.

Patterson is seeking a waiver of the NCAA's traditional year-in-residence rule for transfers before becoming eligible. The approval of such a waiver would presumably have a significant impact on the Wolverines' 2018 season.

"Whoever wrote that response for Ole Miss either wasn't paying attention last year or had a case of selective amnesia," Mars said.

Ole Miss has issues with how its former quarterback portrayed his reasons for transferring after the Rebels were put on NCAA probation late last year, sources said.

CBS Sports reported in February that Patterson and five other former teammates feel they were misled on the scope of that NCAA investigation by former coach Hugh Freeze.

Electronic communications obtained by CBS Sports supporting their cases were included by those players in their appeals.

Another person working closely with Patterson's appeal said misleading statements made by Freeze about the scope of the NCAA investigation were "a flat-out, deliberate lie."

The NCAA received Ole Miss' response to Michigan's waiver request on March 28, the last day the school could respond, according to Mars. That is believed to be the last step required before the NCAA rules on Patterson's waiver request.

Ole Miss had the option of advocating for Patterson to the NCAA, not supporting his appeal or remaining neutral. It appears the school is not supporting his attempt at a transfer waiver.

Patterson is one of six former Rebels seeking a transfer waiver. The appeals of Patterson's five former teammates are not related to that of the quarterback.

If his appeal is ultimately denied, Patterson would not become eligible until 2019. He is currently enrolled and practicing with Michigan.

Mars previously told CBS Sports that Patterson's appeal is "an open and shut case." He said four weeks ago that the appeals process was at a "standstill."

On Feb. 26, Mars said the NCAA received what is being referred to as the full application package from Michigan regarding Patterson's waiver request. However, until Ole Miss officially received the same package from the NCAA, a 10-day waiting period for Ole Miss to review the request didn't begin. Complicating matters, Ole Miss actually received that package as a courtesy from Michigan. Because it didn't officially come from the NCAA, the 10-day clock did not start ticking.

NCAA rules require transfers to serve a year in residence before competing at their new school. That year can be waived because of extenuating circumstances.

An NCAA transfer working group is seeking to reform that rule that traces its roots back 122 years.

Whether eligible for 2018 or not, Patterson is expected to accompany Michigan on its trip to France beginning April 26.

Ole Miss did not immediately respond to a request for comment.